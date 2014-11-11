FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Data Modul says Q3 revenues up 9.7 pct to 40.7 mln euros
November 11, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Data Modul says Q3 revenues up 9.7 pct to 40.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb von Elektronischen Systemen :

* Revenues for first nine months of current FY totaled 117.3 million euros (previous year: 106.9 million euros), an increase of 9.7 pct

* Says in Q3, revenues grew by 9.7 pct to 40.7 million euros (previous year: 37.1 million euros)

* Order entry for group remains at previous year’s high level, amounting to 40.7 million euros in Q3 (previous year: 40.8 million euros)

* As of 30 Sept. order backlog increased by 9.6 pct to 104.0 million euros (previous year: 94.9 million euros), reaching a record high for company

* 9-month EBIT (IFRS) increased to 7.5 million euros (previous year: 3.3 million euros) and to 3.3 million euros in Q3 (previous year: 2.3 million euros)

* 9-month net income amounted to 5.2 million euros (previous year: 1.7 million euros)

* Is looking forward to some good business for FY 2014 and 2015 thanks to strategic business improvements and despite mixed economic outlook on primary markets

* Says will open its own sales office in China in Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

