BRIEF-Data Respons gets NOK 10 mln contracts in Germany
September 18, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Data Respons gets NOK 10 mln contracts in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA

* Says receives contracts in Germany worth 10 million Norwegian crowns

* Says Data Respons has signed contracts with customers in Germany in industrial and maritime segments

* Says contracts confirm a positive development in German market, with a growth of more than 30 percent in H1 2014

* Says contracts comprise delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in customers’ end products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

