Oct 7 (Reuters) - Datacentrix Holdings Ltd

* Operating profit increased by 18% to r66 million

* Revenue increased by 9% to R1.102 billion for six months ended 31 August 2014

* Interim gross cash dividend declared of 8.0908 cents per share

* Headline EPS ("HEPS") increased 16% from 21.0 cents to 24.3 cents