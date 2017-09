Dec 19 (Reuters) - Datagate Bilgisayar :

* Signs distributorship agreement with Sony Eurasia

* Says distributorship agreement includes sales of Sony mobile products in AVEA Iletisim shops

* Says 2014 net sales target of TRY 720 million ($310.47 million) includes Sony mobile products

