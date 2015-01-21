FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Datagroup reports FY 2013/2014 sales of 152.4 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 21, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Datagroup reports FY 2013/2014 sales of 152.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* FY 2013/14 dividend of 0.20 euros per share

* Says for financial year 2014/2015, sharp increase in profitability is expected

* FY 2013/2014 sales of 152.4 million euros ($176 million)

* EBITDA in fiscal year 2013/2014 at 10.3 million euros

* Outlook confirmed for 2014/2015

* Says costs of restructuring and increased control and financial expenses decreased net profit in fiscal year 2013/2014 to 1.1 million euros (previous year 1.9 million euros)

* Sees 2014/2015 revenue of more than 155 million euros and EBITDA over 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8634 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.