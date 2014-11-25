FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datagroup reports FY revenue of 152.4 mln euros, down 2.9 pct
November 25, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Datagroup reports FY revenue of 152.4 mln euros, down 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* Sees FY 2014/2015 sharp increase in profitability

* Says FY revenue 152.4 million euros, down 2.9 percent

* Says FY EBIT 6.2 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago

* Says FY EBITDA of 11.7 million euros versus 12.6 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2014/2015 revenue of more than 155 million euros and EBITDA of over 15 million euros

* Expects that dividend for 2014/2015 financial year will be significantly higher than the previously paid 0.20 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

