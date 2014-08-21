FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DATAGROUP reports Q3 turnover of 36.8 million euros
August 21, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DATAGROUP reports Q3 turnover of 36.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG : * Says Q3 turnover of 36.8 million euros (prior year. 38.1 million euros) * Says Q3 EBITDA up 24% to 2.9 million euro * Says Q3 EBIT rose to EUR 1.6 million (prior year. 0.8 million euros) * Says Q3 EBITDA-margin of 7.9% (prior year: 6.1%) * Says Q3 net income of EUR 0.8 million (prior year: EUR 0.2 million) * Says 9M revenue 115.9 million euros versus EUR 117.7 million year ago * Says expects FY sales of about 150 million euros and an EBITDA after

extraordinary expenses of more than 10 million euros * Says 9M EBIT before restructuring increased from 2.7 million euros to 4.9

million euros (+ 80.6%). * Says 9M EBITDA before restructuring charges amounted to 9.1 million euros

versus 7.5 million euros year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

