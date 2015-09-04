FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Datang Environment Industry plans up to $800 mln HK IPO in Q4 -IFR
September 4, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

Datang Environment Industry plans up to $800 mln HK IPO in Q4 -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Datang Environment Industry Group, a unit of state-owned China Datang Corp (CDC), plans to raise up to $800 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of the year, IFR reported on Friday citing people close to the deal.

Datang Environment Industry, which provides clean energy services and facilities to thermal power plants of CDC, will file its IPO application with the Hong Kong stock exchange in coming weeks, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CDC also controls Hong Kong-listed China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd.

CITIC CLSA and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

