FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Anbang Insurance to invest in Datang Environment's Hong Kong IPO -IFR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 1:41 AM / 10 months ago

Anbang Insurance to invest in Datang Environment's Hong Kong IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A unit of Anbang Insurance Group is among investors buying into Datang Environment Industry Group Co Ltd's up to $330 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to IFR which cited a term sheet of the deal.

China's Datang Environment is offering 540 million shares, or about 18.4 percent of the company's expanded capital in a price range of HK$3.55 TO HK$4.74 per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

As cornerstone investors, Anbang will buy 120.5 million shares, while China Life Insurance Group Co Ltd will invest $50 million.

Cornerstone investors would account for between 55.3 percent and 66.4 percent of the base offering, the terms showed. Book building is set to close on Nov.8 and the stock is set to trade from Nov. 15.

Datang, Anbang and China Life could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.