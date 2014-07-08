FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

Datang Power shares surge after deal to restructure coal chemical business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - H-Shares of Datang International Power Generation surged as much as 21.5 percent in resumed trade on Tuesday, after the company announced a deal to restructure its coal chemical business.

The power producer said late on Monday that it had signed a framework agreement with China Reform Holdings Corporation Ltd to sell its coal-chemical and related assets.

Its listing in Shanghai also jumped more than 6 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Stephen Coates)

