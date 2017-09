April 25 (Reuters) - Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net loss of 111.36 million yuan ($17.82 million) versus net loss at 119.59 million yuan previous year

* says plans to invest 564.55 million yuan in building a scientific research office building in Beijing

($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)