UPDATE 1-Datatec lifts FY profit, Latam and Asia robust

* Underlying EPS at 48 U.S. cents vs 38 cents

* Total distribution at 16 U.S. cents vs 13 cents (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, MAY 16 (Reuters) - South African IT firm Datatec reported a 26 percent growth in full-year underlying earnings per share as a robust performance in South America and Asia more than offset a slowdown in Europe and the U.S.

Datatec, a major re-seller of Cisco System networking equipment, said underlying earnings per share totaled 48 U.S. cents in the year to end-February compared with 38 cents a year earlier.

The company, which raised its payout to shareholders to 16 U.S. cents from 13 cents, gave a cautious outlook, citing a slowdown in Europe.

“While Europe looks likely to remain challenging, we expect trading to improve in the U.S. and a continued strong performance from our businesses in the rest of the world,” chief executive Jens Montanana said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)