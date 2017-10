JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd : * Says underlying earnings per share up 8 percent to 23.5 US cents * Says group H1 revenue up 7 percent to $2.62 billion * Says 2013 financial year revenue forecast unchanged at between $5.5 billion

and $5.8 billion * Says 2013 financial year underlying earnings per share forecast at about 55

US cents