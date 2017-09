JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd : * Says H1 group revenue $2.77 billion from $2.62 billion a year ago * H1 headline earnings per share 18.2 US cents from 20.7 US cents a year ago * Maintains interim dividend at 8 US cents per share * Says cautious outlook for second half of FY 2014 in light of westcons

performance * Revises 2014 financial year forecast with revenue now seen between $5.6 and

$5.8 billion