S.Africa's Datatec eyeing $50 mln acquisition in Southeast Asia
#Africa
May 15, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Datatec eyeing $50 mln acquisition in Southeast Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - South African information technology firm Datatec is looking for potential acquisitions in Southeast Asia, where it could spend up to $50 million, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are looking at some things in Southeast Asia and we might even consider North America if the market starts to improve,” Chief Executive Jens Montanana told Reuters.

The networking technology and services company is also in talks to exit an Indian joint venture unit by its subsidiary Westcon. Montanana said he was not sure the firm would make more than the $6-$7 million initially invested there.

“That’s unfortunate that we have to exist India but that’s because the operating structure is not consistent with our structure and standards,” he said. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
