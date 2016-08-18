FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Daetwyler resigns from higher bid for Premier Farnell
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Daetwyler resigns from higher bid for Premier Farnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swiss technical and electronic components distributor Daetwyler said it resigned from a higher offer for Raspberry Pi mini computer maker Premier Farnell and that its prior offer will lapse on Aug. 21.

The announcement comes nearly a week after the company left the door open for a sweetened bid for the British company.

Premier Farnell last month withdrew a recommendation for the Daetwyler cash offer of 165 pence per share after U.S. rival Avnet Inc's bid of 185 pence. (Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
