FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daum Kakao shares surge 10 pct on acquisition of Path services
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 29, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Daum Kakao shares surge 10 pct on acquisition of Path services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Daum Kakao Corp jumped as much as 10 percent in Friday trade to a six-week high after the South Korean messaging app operator acquired social networking service assets from U.S.-based Path Inc.

Daum Kakao, operator of KakaoTalk, said it will acquire Path, a social networking service with 10 million monthly active users, as well as messaging app Path Talk to strengthen its presence in Indonesia. Daum Kakao declined to disclose how much it is paying for the deal.

Daum Kakao shares rose as high as 118,100 won, its highest intraday level since April 17. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.