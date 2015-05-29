Daum Kakao shares surge 10 pct on acquisition of Path services

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Daum Kakao Corp jumped as much as 10 percent in Friday trade to a six-week high after the South Korean messaging app operator acquired social networking service assets from U.S.-based Path Inc.

Daum Kakao, operator of KakaoTalk, said it will acquire Path, a social networking service with 10 million monthly active users, as well as messaging app Path Talk to strengthen its presence in Indonesia. Daum Kakao declined to disclose how much it is paying for the deal.

Daum Kakao shares rose as high as 118,100 won, its highest intraday level since April 17. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)