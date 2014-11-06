FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q3 profit falls 97 percent on year
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 6, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daum Kakao Q3 profit falls 97 percent on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to specify forecasts were for a net profit)

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Daum Kakao Corp

* Says Q3 revenue up 2.9 percent on year to 134 bln won vs mean forecast 152 bln won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 6 analysts

* Says Q3 operating profit down 97 percent on year to 0.6 bln won vs 25 bln won mean estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 5 analysts

* Says Q3 net loss 30 bln won vs 27 bln won profit mean estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 3 analysts

* Q3 earnings disclosed via regulatory filing Friday only includes performance from Daum Communication Corp, not Kakao Corp‘s. The two firms’ all-stock merger was completed in October. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.