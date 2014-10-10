FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's shares rise in debut
October 10, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's shares rise in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc rose as much as 13 percent in their market debut on Friday, valuing the restaurant and arcade chain at just over $700 million.

The initial public offering raised about $94 million, after the shares were priced at $16 per each, the low-end of the expected range of $16 to $18.

The company, controlled by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners, sold all of the 5.88 million shares offered.

The shares opened at $17 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $18.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were among the underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Neha Dimri; Editing by Ted Kerr)

