CORRECTED-David Jones says rejected merger approach from Myer

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retailer David Jones Ltd rejected a merger approach from Myer Holdings Ltd in October 2013, the company said in a statement to Australian Stock Exchange on Thursday, while also confirming that it is not currently in talks with any interested party.

David Jones said Myer offered a script deal at a ratio of 1.06 Myer shares for every David Jones share. The company said it considered the approach, but concluded that the offer did “not have sufficient merit for David Jones shareholders”.