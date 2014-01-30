FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-David Jones says rejected merger approach from Myer
January 30, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-David Jones says rejected merger approach from Myer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline and to show script ratio was 1.06 Myer shares not 1.4)

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retailer David Jones Ltd rejected a merger approach from Myer Holdings Ltd in October 2013, the company said in a statement to Australian Stock Exchange on Thursday, while also confirming that it is not currently in talks with any interested party.

David Jones said Myer offered a script deal at a ratio of 1.06 Myer shares for every David Jones share. The company said it considered the approach, but concluded that the offer did “not have sufficient merit for David Jones shareholders”.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Matt Driskill

