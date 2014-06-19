FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's David Jones postpones Woolworths $2 bln takeover vote
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 19, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's David Jones postpones Woolworths $2 bln takeover vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator David Jones Ltd said it will postpone a shareholder vote on a $2 billion takeover bid from South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd until mid-July after Australian billionaire Solomon Lew took a 9.89 percent stake.

David Jones, the country’s No. 2 retailer by sales, said on Thursday it has obtained court permission to postpone the originally scheduled June 30 meeting until July 14 “to allow sufficient time for the David Jones Board to assess the implications” of Lew’s investment. (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.