Campari organic sales up 5 percent in first half
August 2, 2016 / 10:27 AM / a year ago

Campari organic sales up 5 percent in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Davide Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, reported a 1.8 percent fall in first-half sales to 744 million euros ($833 million), as currency swings impacted negatively on revenues.

* H1 sales excluding currency impacts and M&A deals were up 5 percent

* Organic sales for the group's top five brands rose 9 percent

* Currency swing negative impact on sales was equal to 4.2 percent

* Operating profit (EBIT) excluding one-off items rose 5.6 percent to 146.4 million euros in the first half

* Operating profit margin was 19.7 percent in the first half

* "Looking at the remainder the year, the outlook shared at the beginning of the year remains broadly unchanged," CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement

* "In the second half of 2016 we will benefit from the positive effects of integration of the Grand Marnier business," the Campari CEO said

* Shares in Campari turned positive and were up 1 percent after results with analysts cheering the positive performance of organic sales ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia)

