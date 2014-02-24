FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia watchdog: Myer-David Jones merger approval not assured
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
February 24, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Australia watchdog: Myer-David Jones merger approval not assured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog said any proposed merger of Australia’s two department store chains, Myer Holdings and David Jones Ltd , would face a tough competition assessment, and approval should not be assumed.

“They cannot be assured at all they will get merger approval from us,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.

He said that given the two are each other’s closest competitors, with many stores in the same shopping centres and some branded goods exclusively sold by the two, the outcome of a merger assessment was “not at all assured.”

He said the commission would look carefully at global online retail competition and to what extent people actually rely on shopping online.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.