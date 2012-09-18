FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's David Jones may sell A$612 mln properties
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia's David Jones may sell A$612 mln properties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - David Jones Ltd, Australia’s No.2 department store chain, missed forecasts with a 74 percent fall in second-half profit and said it was considering selling property from a portfolio valued at A$612 million ($639 million) as sales decline.

David Jones owns two large retail properties in Sydney and two in Melbourne and said it has initiated a review “to investigate opportunities to unlock and enhance the value of its property portfolio for the benefit of shareholders” and determine a “potential sale price of these assets”.

The company said it hoped to update the market on its plans in six months.

Net profit fell to A$16.07 million in the second half before one-off items, from A$62.4 million a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from reported full-year figures.

Analysts had forecast a 68 percent fall to A$20 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Full-year net profit fell 39.9 percent to A$101.1 from A$168.1 million a year earlier.

David Jones had warned full-year earnings could fall up to 40 percent as it invests in a costly overhaul of its strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online offering.

Larger rival Myer Holdings reported a 3.3 percent fall in second half profit last week..

Shares in David Jones ended Tuesday at A$2.27, down from over A$3.50 in October last year. ($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.