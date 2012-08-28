FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
David's Bridal sold to buyout firm for $1.05 billion
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 28, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

David's Bridal sold to buyout firm for $1.05 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - David’s Bridal Inc will be sold to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a deal that values the wedding dress retailer at $1.05 billion, Clayton, Dubilier said on Tuesday.

David’s Bridal, a 300-store chain with a 60-year history, offers moderately priced wedding gowns and accessories, and in recent years has increased its higher end offerings, including a line designed by Vera Wang.

Federated Department Stores Inc, which was renamed Macy’s Inc in 2007, sold its David’s Bridal business that year to an affiliate of Los Angeles-based buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners for approximately $750 million in cash.

Leonard Green will remain a minority partner in David’s Bridal.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and Morgan Stanley committed to providing debt financing for the transaction.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP was legal adviser to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays acted as financial advisers and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser to David’s Bridal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.