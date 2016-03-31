FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Davidson Kempner hires Sacks as CFO-filing
March 31, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Davidson Kempner hires Sacks as CFO-filing

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Davidson Kempner Capital Management, the approximately $25 billion hedge fund firm in New York, has hired Eric Sacks as chief financial officer, according to a March 29 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sacks replaces Rich Chase at Davidson Kempner. Chase joined $5.9 billion Solus Alternative Asset Management as CFO earlier in March.

Sacks was previously CFO of $15 billion Anchorage Capital Group, another New York-based hedge fund manager. Eric Rosenberg, until recently the CFO of the Blackstone Group’s $79.1 billion GSO Capital Partners credit investing unit, is set to join Anchorage in April as CFO, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person asked not to be identified because the move is not yet public. Spokesmen for Davidson Kempner and Anchorage said the firms had no comment. Blackstone and Solus did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Andrew Hay)

