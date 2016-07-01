Ex-Dewey chairman Davis ordered to pay $400K

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Former Dewey & LeBoeuf chairman Steven H. Davis has been ordered to pay Citibank some $400,000, and counting, for a loan he took to cover his purported capital contribution to the firm, which went bust in 2012.

In a decision filed on Wednesday, Justice Nancy Bannon of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan awarded judgment to Citibank for $360,000 plus interest on a note executed by Davis in July 2012.

