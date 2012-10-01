FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett buys more shares in DaVita
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Buffett buys more shares in DaVita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett has bought an additional 282,403 shares of DaVita Inc, the largest operator of dialysis clinics in the United States, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is the largest shareholder in DaVita, owning now about 10 percent of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hathaway bought the shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $100.42 to $103.76 between Sept. 26 and 28.

Berkshire Hathaway now owns 10.2 million shares in DaVita.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.