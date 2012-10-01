Buffett buys more shares in DaVita

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett has bought an additional 282,403 shares of DaVita Inc, the largest operator of dialysis clinics in the United States, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is the largest shareholder in DaVita, owning now about 10 percent of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hathaway bought the shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $100.42 to $103.76 between Sept. 26 and 28.

Berkshire Hathaway now owns 10.2 million shares in DaVita.