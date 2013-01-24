FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron warns Europe against 'shoehorning' deeper political union
January 24, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Cameron warns Europe against 'shoehorning' deeper political union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron warned European leaders on Thursday that any attempt to shoehorn countries into ever deeper political union was a mistake that Britain would not be a part of.

“Countries in Europe have their histories, their traditions, their institutions, want their own sovereignty, their ability to make their own choices, and to try and shoehorn countries into a centralised political union would be a great mistake for Europe, and Britain wouldn’t be part of it,” Cameron told CEOs and investors in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

