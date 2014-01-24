ECB's Draghi says unsound banks "should go"

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Banks that are found to be unviable by a European Central Bank asset quality review and stress tests this year should be shut down, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Draghi told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the cleanup being undertaken by the ECB as it takes over banking supervision in Europe would enabling sound banks to finance themselves more cheaply and lend to the real economy.

“Shedding light on banks’ balance sheets should help them raise capital in the markets. And of course banks that should go, should go,” he said.