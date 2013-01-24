FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch PM says should be possible to leave the euro
In Mosul's fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul's fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
January 24, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Dutch PM says should be possible to leave the euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, questioned about Greece, said on Thursday it should be possible for a country to leave the euro zone.

Rutte was asked on a World Economic Forum panel in the Swiss resort of Davos whether it was now certain that no countries would be leaving the single currency area after euro zone leaders agreed last year to further aid for Greece in return for draconian austerity measures and structural reforms.

“I believe our aim shoud be to have the whole euro zone intact,” he said. “At same time, you can never predict whether some country may want to leave the euro zone. I think that should be possible.”

