Rouhani says in negotiations with US, Europe relations to normalise
January 23, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Rouhani says in negotiations with US, Europe relations to normalise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Iran is negotiating with the United States as part of a “constructive engagement” with the world community and is seeking actions from Washington to back up its words, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

Rouhani, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said relations with Europe will be normalised as an interim nuclear accord is implemented.

A deal with six major powers including the United States to restrict Iran’s disputed nuclear programme in exchange for a partial easing of economic sanctions entered into force this week.

“I hereby announce that one of the theoretical and practical priorities of my government is constructive engagement with the world,” Rouhani said. (Reporting by Paul Taylor; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

