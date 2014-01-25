BOJ's Kuroda optimistic on Japan growth, inflation outlook

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese inflation should hit the Bank of Japan’s target of 2 percent within two years, Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday, and he voiced optimism about the growth outlook.

“Now the situation has completely changed and I‘m quite optimistic as far as economic growth and appropriate two percent inflation are concerned,” Kuroda told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“They will be achieved but we are only half way. There’s still a long way to go. We have to be mindful that there could be downside risks or upside risks from inside the country or abroad.”