7 months ago
Brazil's finance minister says not concerned about strong dollar
January 18, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's finance minister says not concerned about strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil is not concerned about a strong dollar as domestic factors have prevailed in local exchange markets, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday at a press conference during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, who also attended the conference, reiterated the bank's guidance on interest rates and said rate cuts should help the economy recover in 2017. The government will announce its new 2017 economic growth forecast within 10 days, Meirelles added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

