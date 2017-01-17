FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump adviser warns of risks from strong dollar
#Market News
January 17, 2017

Trump adviser warns of risks from strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned on Tuesday about the risk from a stronger dollar.

“We need to be careful about the rising currency,” Anthony Scaramucci of Skybridge Capital told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group told the same panel that he feared a “Mexican-style” crisis if the dollar continued to rise, putting pressure on emerging market countries that have borrowed in dollars.

He said he expected a strengthening dollar to be the “biggest challenge” for the economic outlook over the coming year. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

