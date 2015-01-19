FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-World, business leaders meet in Davos
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-World, business leaders meet in Davos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

More than 1,500 business leaders and 40 heads of state or
government will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland this week.
    Click on the links below to see the major stories.
    
MAIN STORIES
> Richest 1 pct will own more than the rest by 2016 
> Davos predictions: win some, lose some            
> Conflict trumps economy as top risk in survey     
> China's Li to headline Davos in "year of destiny" 
 
BACKGROUND
> Global Economy: Looking to ECB to move the dial   
> Swiss Alps in shock over franc's rise             

 (Compiled by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
