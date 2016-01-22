FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Kerry says effort and good faith could lead to Russian sanctions lifting
#Corrections News
January 22, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Kerry says effort and good faith could lead to Russian sanctions lifting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes wording in headline)

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he believed that with effort and good faith on both sides it would be possible to implement the Minsk agreements on Ukraine in coming months to allow for a lifting of sanctions on Russia.

Kerry said in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos that he and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden had meet this week in the Swiss resort with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to help ensure full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

“And I believe that with effort and with bona-fide legitimate intent to solve the problem on both sides, it is possible in these next months to find those Minsk agreements implemented and to get to a place where sanctions can be appropriately, because of the full implementation, removed,” Kerry said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Dominic Evans)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.