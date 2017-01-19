FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: I am closely watching what policies Trump implements
January 19, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 7 months ago

BOJ's Kuroda: I am closely watching what policies Trump implements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that he was closely watching what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would implement after he is sworn in.

Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kuroda said tax cuts and infrastructure investment in the United States would boost the growth of the world's largest economy, which will contribute to the global economy.

Kuroda also shrugged off concerns about protectionism under Trump, saying that it would not spread to such extent that would badly hurt global economy and trade.

Trump was due to be sworn in as president on Friday. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in DAVOS and Tetsushi Kajimoto in TOKYO; Editing by Louise Ireland)

