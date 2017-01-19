FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
January 19, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 7 months ago

China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday

Alibaba, which becomes the official e-commerce and cloud services partner, joins a dozen other companies - including Coca-Cola and McDonald's - as top Olympic sponsors.

No financial details were disclosed. IOC sources have previously told Reuters that major sponsors pay about $100 million per four-year cycle, which includes one summer and one winter games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Pravin Char)

