7 months ago
Lagarde warns of "race to bottom" on trade, regulation, taxes
January 20, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 7 months ago

Lagarde warns of "race to bottom" on trade, regulation, taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that one of the biggest risks to the global economy in 2017 was "a race to the bottom" on taxes, regulations and trade, in an indirect reference to the policy plans of the incoming U.S. administration.

"If the disruptions we are expecting for 2017 as a result of what has happened in 2016 prove to be all negative and we are to end up in a race to the bottom on the tax front, on the trade front, on the financial regulation front, then that for me would be a really big black swan that would have devastating effects," managing director Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov)

