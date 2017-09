DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s top bank Sberbank said on Friday that he saw no panic among his bank’s clients over the recent weakening of the rouble currency.

German Gref, Sberbank CEO, added however that Sberbank had noticed slightly higher demand for foreign currency. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)