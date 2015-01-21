FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may see oil output decline of max 1 mln bpd- deputy PM
January 21, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia may see oil output decline of max 1 mln bpd- deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian oil output may see a natural decline of a maximum of around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) but the country has no plans to cut production with OPEC, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

Dvorkovich ruled out the cut in tandem with the oil producing group despite oil prices sinking to five-year lows.

He also told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that Russia could balance its budget at any oil price, which he expects to stay low for a long time. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

