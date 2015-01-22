FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lukoil to cut 2015 capex by around 10 pct - CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lukoil to cut 2015 capex by around 10 pct - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s second largest oil producer, plans to cut its capex by around 10 percent or $1.5 billion in 2015 by limiting downstream spending and putting new hires on hold, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Alekperov also said that dividends were “very important” and that the company would not fail its shareholders even in tough years. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.