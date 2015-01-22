FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian firms may carry out buy-backs of their own debt in 2015 - VTB
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Russian firms may carry out buy-backs of their own debt in 2015 - VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian firms may carry out a number of buy-backs of their own debt in 2015, Yuri Solovyov, a first deputy chairman at VTB Bank, Russia’s No. 2 bank, told reporters.

“This would be the right move as fundamentally the market is undervaluing Russian companies’ ability to service their debts,” he told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Russia is under Western sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis, with the rouble losing around a half of its value against the dollar since early last year.

Its sovereign debt rating could also be cut to ‘junk’ status by global rating agencies in the near future.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.