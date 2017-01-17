FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump adviser Scaramucci says parts, not all, of NATO obsolete
January 17, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

Trump adviser Scaramucci says parts, not all, of NATO obsolete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A senior advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said his comments about the NATO alliance being "obsolete" reflect how the world has changed, but should not be interpreted as meaning that it needs to be consigned to history.

"NATO is working but there are things about it that need to change and there are parts of it that are, in the words of Trump, 'obsolete'", Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund manager who is joining Trump's White House staff as an adviser, told an audience at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"We have to think about changing the (NATO) treaty to front face the 21st and 22nd centuries."

Scaramucci also said that the United States wanted to have a "phenomenal relationship" with China. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Alexander Smith)

