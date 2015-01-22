FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish finmin says fixing zloty to CHF would be "disastrous"
January 22, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Polish finmin says fixing zloty to CHF would be "disastrous"

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fixing the zloty to the Swiss franc at, for example, the Swiss currency’s December level would have a “disastrous impact” for many years, Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday.

The Polish Banks’ Association head said earlier this week some banks were working a proposal to freeze Swiss franc-denominated mortgage installments at the franc’s December rate.

Szczurek said he did not mind a weaker zloty against the euro at the moment. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

