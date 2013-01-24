Merkel worried about currency manipulation, Japan

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on Thursday about the risks of currency manipulation, specifically mentioning Japan, where the central bank has decided to quicken the pace of money-printing.

“I am not completely without worry. We have a much higher sensitivity through the discussion in the G20 for currency manipulation or political influence,” Merkel said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I don’t want to say that I look towards Japan completely without concern at the moment. And it will be important for Europe as well that the ample liquidity that was given out to banks last year is collected back again.”