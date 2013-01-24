FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne says to stick to deficit reduction plan
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 24, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

UK's Osborne says to stick to deficit reduction plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne knocked back suggestions on Thursday from the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist that he should consider slowing his deficit reduction plan.

“I have been prepared to let the automatic stabilisers operate in the UK but I don’t think it is right to abandon a credible deficit plan,” Osborne said at an event in Davos, Switzerland hosted by broadcaster CNBC.

“That credibility is very hard won and easily lost and I think it would be a huge mistake to put that at risk.”

Osborne also said he would make the case in a future referendum for Britain to remain in the European Union if it reformed.

“I‘m arguing for reform in Europe and Britain being part of a reformed Europe. You can’t ignore the growing gap between the governed and those who claim to govern,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.