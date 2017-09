PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mutualising public debt in the euro zone would remove any incentive to implement structural economic reforms and therefore Germany will not allow it, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.

Asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether Berlin’s new left-right Grand Coalition would make it easier to pursue bolder solutions to the euro zone debt crisis, he said: “Mutualisation of debt would be the end of structural reform.”