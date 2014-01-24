UPDATE 1-Some smaller Italian banks to need capital after AQR- Unicredit CEO

(Adds BoI governor comments, background)

By Lisa Jucca

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A health check of assets among euro zone banks will reveal that some smaller Italian lenders need additional capital, the head of Italy’s top lender UniCredit said on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said he welcomed the asset quality review (AQR) by the European Central Bank as it will allow lenders to understand the balance sheets of banks in other euro zone countries.

“For sure some banks will need some additional capital,” Ghizzoni said when asked about the health of local mid-sized banks.

The Bank of Italy is inspecting its banks ahead of the AQR that lenders across the euro zone are undergoing before the ECB takes over supervision of the region’s biggest banks later this year.

Fifteen Italian banks will fall under the ECB’s supervision as of November of this year.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco, in another interview with Reuters on Friday, declined to say how much of a capital shortfall was likely to emerge from the inspections, confirming only estimates from the IMF that the amount would be up to 1 percent of Italian gross domestic product, or 14 billion euros ($19.2 billion).

The central bank has repeatedly called on all Italian lenders to reduce their levels of soured loans.

NEW WAVE

Italian lenders have been hard hit by writedowns on non-performing loans as the country’s deepest recession in 60 years takes its toll on households and businesses.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s No.3 bank, is already planning a 3 billion euro share issue.

According to Ghizzoni, the AQR could also trigger a new consolidation wave among smaller players in Italy.

“It’s possible to start to see consolidation at that level. This is also welcome. In Italy we have too many banks and it’s time to see some banks getting together,” he said.

The bank executive’s words echoed sentiments expressed this week by Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina in another interview with Reuters.

Visco also said the ECB’s health check could lead to some Italian lenders merging.

Ghizzoni said that he did not expect larger Italian banks to be involved in any mergers at this stage but said the transparency exercise on the banks’ balance sheet may encourage some cross-border deals in the longer term.

“In this phase I do not see big banks going together. It will be interesting to see what will happen after the AQR, not only in Italy alone but also in the European (banking) scenario,” he said.

Ghizzoni declined to say whether the bank would pay a dividend on 2013 results. ($1 = 0.7310 euros)